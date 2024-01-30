Macron to EU nations: If US reduces support for Ukraine, it should not have negative consequences

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/Claudio Bresciani)

French President Emmanuel Macron said that NATO "plays a significant role" in supporting Ukraine, and the US is "naturally part of the process." He emphasized during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson that France and the EU "support Ukraine, more or less to the same extent as the USA."

Macron emphasized that the West should make efforts to support Ukraine on a permanent basis. He also reminded that the issue of supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression will be discussed at the EU leaders' summit on February 1.

He emphasized that "Europeans should continue to support the Ukrainian people, economically, militarily and materially, as well as with military training, and should stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine to defeat Russia."

The French president also emphasized that Europe is "very happy and pleased" that the United States is with it, but, according to him, "if they [the United States – ed.] reduce their support or weaken their contribution, this should not lead to negative consequences on the ground."

Macron expressed confidence that "the coming months will be decisive and important" and emphasized that the EU must make sure that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "a responsibility, it is primarily its problem."

"Ukraine is part of Europe. It is part of our Europe, and we must also remain credible when it comes to our security policy," he concluded.

The European Union is Ukraine's main financial donor, but Ukraine is still without financial support not only from the EU but also from the United States. On October 1, a new fiscal year began in the United States, and the annual budget has not yet been approved. The country lives with temporary budget declarations that do not provide for new aid for Ukraine.

On January 12, 2024, White House spokesman Kirby said that the United States had suspended military aid to Ukraine, so Congress should approve a new package to support Kyiv. Later, US President Biden said that Congress's inaction jeopardizes US and NATO security and called for a speedy resolution of the border and approval of aid to Ukraine.

January 26 Prime Minister Shmyhal announces that Hungary, which had previously vetoed financial aid to Ukraine, has agreed to support Ukraine with €50 billion.

On January 30, it becomes known that EU leaders will reaffirm their determination to continue to provide "timely, predictable and sustainable military support" to Ukraine at the February 1, 2024 summit. to Ukraine.

