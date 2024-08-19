Mandatory evacuation of families with children announced in Pokrovsk community

Over 53,000 people, including 4,000 children, still reside in the community

Evacuation in Donetsk Oblast (Illustrative photo from Telegram of Vadym Filashkin)

Authorities have initiated the mandatory evacuation of families with children from the Pokrovsk community in Donetsk Oblast, as announced by the head of the regional administration, Vadym Filashkin.

More than 53,000 people, including 4,000 children, still live in the community. However, "recently, the front line has come too close to the Pokrovsk area, and this needs to be addressed appropriately," the official noted.

Consequently, the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations decided on mandatory evacuation of children with their parents or other legal representatives.

This decision applies to the cities of Pokrovsk and Rodynske, and the villages of Hnativka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Zelene, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Pushkine, Rih, Sukhyi Yar, Troianda, and Chunyshyne.

"The safety of children is the responsibility of adults. When our cities come within range of virtually any enemy weapon, the decision to evacuate is necessary and inevitable," Filashkin said.

Most of the settlements mentioned above are located either near Pokrovsk or to its south. The exception is the town of Rodynske, which is located north of the district center.

Map: Deepstate

The same shade of the front on the Deepstate map (circled in red)

