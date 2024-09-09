Mandatory evacuation ordered in Sumy Oblast for three border settlements

Evacuation in Sumy Oblast (Photo from the Sumy Regional Administration Telegram channel)

Sumy Regional Administration has announced mandatory evacuation from three settlements in the Shostka district – Hlukhiv, Svesa, and Esman.

As of September 7, 242 people, including 50 children, had already been evacuated from these settlements.

About a week ago, a police unit called "White Angels" was formed in the region. They will provide evacuation assistance using three armored vehicles, reported Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the regional military administration.

He also mentioned that an evacuation railcar will continue to operate from Shostka to Kyiv.

Each of these settlements is located approximately 10 km from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

On August 20, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that 45,000 people would need to be evacuated from the Sumy Oblast in the future, noting that this is not an urgent evacuation.

