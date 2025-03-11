Mayor Sobyanin reports largest drone attack on Moscow – video

Moscow authorities reported the alleged destruction of more than 70 drones

Moscow (Photo: iStories/Vorobyov)

A record swarm of drones struck Russia overnight into Tuesday, March 11, targeting Moscow and its suburbs, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The assault began around 3 a.m. local time.

Sobyanin reported that air defenses downed 74 drones over Moscow Oblast, with debris falling in Domodedovo, Ramenskoye, and the city itself.

He noted "minor roof damage" to a residential building in Moscow but no casualties or major destruction there.

Russian propagandists, however, claimed widespread damage to homes in Moscow and nearby areas, a hit to railway tracks at Domodedovo station, and a major fire at a parking lot in Domodedovo.

The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Baza said a security guard died in the parking lot blaze and counted 20 injured, though Russian authorities and emergency services have not confirmed this.

Flights were halted at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, Zhukovsky, and Domodedovo airports.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it downed or intercepted 337 drones across the country, including 91 over Moscow Oblast.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, said drones also hit Moscow, the Dyagilevo military airfield in Ryazan, and Kursk Oblast.

On January 24, 2025, Russia faced one of its biggest drone attacks, with the Ryazan oil refinery and Novo-Ryazan power plant hit.

The refinery was struck again two days later and halted operations January 27 after Ukrainian drone strikes.