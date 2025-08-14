The criminal organization "Other Ukraine" operates in Moscow under the guise of a public association and justifies Russia's aggression

Viktor Medvedchuk (Photo: EPA)

SBU serves suspicion notice in absentia to ex-MP from banned OPFL party To Viktor Medvedchuk and his 12 accomplices for creating and participating in the organization "Other Ukraine", which operates in Moscow under the guise of a public association and justifies Russia's aggression. About reports SBU.

According to law enforcement, through the organization "Druha Ukraina", they called for changes in the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine, incited national and religious hatred, and distributed other materials in support of Russia.

Kyrylo Molchanov, who is also suspected of collaborating with the traitorous ex-MP and the Russian special services, testified at the hearing. He was detained in Poland in the spring of 2025 and is currently in a pre-trial detention center in Kyiv and cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation found that Molchanov worked for both the FSB and Russian foreign intelligence.

The investigation found that one of Molchanov's "direct contacts" was Lieutenant General Georgy Grishayev, First Deputy of the Fifth Service of the Russian Federal Security Service. The relevant correspondence was found in the suspect's phone.

At the behest of the Russians, Molchanov and his accomplices justified Russian aggression, discredited Ukraine in the international arena, and tried to undermine the situation in partner countries. Molchanov also organized street actions in EU countries in favor of the Kremlin, calling for the withdrawal of support for Ukraine.

According to the case, Medvedchuk personally coordinated these activities. He agreed on the creation of the organization "Other Ukraine" directly with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after that, the Russian president instructed the FSB to oversee the project.

"Medvedchuk formed the 'staff' of the organization from top managers and propagandists of sanctioned TV channels, most of whom left for Russia at the beginning," law enforcement officers said.

The SBU also established that Medvedchuk personally finances the criminal organization by interacting with the Putin administration and Russian government agencies.

Based on the evidence, SBU investigators served notices of suspicion in absentia to Medvedchuk and his accomplices, who are hiding in Russia:

← Denis Zharkikh

← Artem Marchevsky

← Roman Kovalenko

← Ruslan Kalinchuk

← Jan Taksiur

← Yuri Dudkin

← Ruslan Kotsaba

← Natalia Khoroshevska

← Bogdan Giganov

← Oleg Yasinsky

← Alexander Lazarev

Their actions are qualified under the articles:

← calls for a violent change of power within an organized group;

← high treason under martial law;

← collaboration activities;

← violation of the equality of citizens within an organized group;

← justifying and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation as part of an organized group.

Molchanov was additionally notified of suspicion of high treason, for which he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.