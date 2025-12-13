Meeting on peace plan canceled in Paris – RMF24

An interlocutor in the Élysée Palace said that there will be no meeting in France on a peaceful settlement

Donald Trump (Illustrative photo: Graeme Sloan / EPA)

The December 13 meeting in Paris on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine will not take place, stated Polish media outlet RMF24, citing an interlocutor at the Élysée Palace, the French presidential administration.

The night before, he said that there would be no meeting on Ukraine in the French capital. The media does not provide any further details.

Earlier, the American resource Axios cited an unnamed White House official and a Ukrainian official, claimed that a meeting of high-ranking officials from Ukraine, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom was to take place in Paris on December 13. However, US presidential Administration spokesperson Caroline Leavitt said that at that time there was no final decision on America's participation in these talks.

Axios indicated that the meeting was to be attended by national security advisors from Ukraine and its European partners, but it was not clear whether the secretary of State Marco Rubio was to join the meeting. He also serves as an acting advisor.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal, quoting unnamed officials, said, stated that the special envoy of the US president Steve Witkoff will meet with European leaders and the president to discuss the peace plan Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin this weekend.

In the press service of the German chancellor Friedrich Merz reported that his meeting with Zelenskyy is scheduled for December 15.