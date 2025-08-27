Meloni: The proposal for a NATO Article 5 equivalent for Ukraine is the main item

The leader of Italy is confident that, for the first time in 3.5 years of the great war, there is a chance for a peace agreement

Giorgia Meloni (Photo: ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/EPA)

Prime Minister of Italy George Meloni stated that security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to Article 5 of NATO (an attack on one is an attack on all), are currently a priority, transmits La Repubblica.

"The Italian proposal, based on a mechanism inspired by Article 5 of NATO, is currently the main one on the negotiating table. This is a potential contribution to peace made by our country, and I think we should be proud of it," Meloni said.

The Prime Minister of Italy believes that for the first time in 3.5 years of the full-scale invasion, there is now a chance to conclude a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

"Finally, after three and a half years during which Russia showed no signs of dialogue, during which it simply demanded Kyiv's surrender, a glimmer of hope for a negotiated path has appeared," she said.

According to Maloney, the situation changed due to several external and internal factors.

"These glimmers of hope have been made possible, of course, by the initiative of the President of the United States [Trump], but even more so thanks to the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people and the united support of Europe, despite public opinion, which was not always convinced," said the Italian leader.