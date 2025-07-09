Merkel: Germany will participate in further strengthening Ukraine's air defense system

Supply proposals will be announced on July 10 during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing"

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA)

Germany is preparing proposals for further strengthening Ukraine's air defense. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a meeting with the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to Merz, discussions are currently underway at various levels regarding the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense system.

"I won't go into details, but I can say that Germany will continue to make a significant contribution," the chancellor said.

He noted that Germany will present new proposals at the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which is scheduled for July 10.

"Equipping the Ukrainian army is a constant topic in discussions both within the Alliance and among those forming the 'coalition of the willing'. A decision on further air defense systems is expected. And I will also make appropriate proposals that we can implement from Germany," Merz said.