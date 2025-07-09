Merz believes that diplomatic efforts to end the war have been exhausted

Friedrich Merz (Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA)

Diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine have been exhausted. This opinion was expressed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the budget debate in the Bundestag.

"Diplomatic resources are exhausted. They are exhausted when a criminal regime, using military force, openly questions the right to existence of an entire country and seeks to destroy the political freedoms of the entire European continent," he said .

Merz added that the government he leads will do everything in its power to prevent this from happening.

At the same time, the German Chancellor promised to continue supporting Kyiv's fight against Russian aggression, despite the resistance of some German political forces.

In his speech, Merz criticized Russia for serious attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine on the night of July 9.

Last night's attack was a record. Occupants launched 728 drones of various types and 13 missiles in Ukraine.

In May, the German chancellor warned that efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine are at an early stage and could take months.

On July 4, it was reported that Merz sees a connection between phone calls with Putin and massive attacks on Ukraine.