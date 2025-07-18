Merz doubts that Ukraine will be in the EU by 2034

German Chancellor says that the war must be ended first, and then it will take several years to rebuild Ukraine

Friedrich Merz (Photo: CLEMENS BILAN / EPA)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz questioned the possibility of Ukraine joining the European Union by 2034. The politician said that Kyiv's integration is unlikely to take place at a time that will affect the bloc's medium-term financial plans, which were calculated to this year, reports Reuters.

"For us, the absolute top priority is, first and foremost, to do everything possible to end this war. Then we'll talk about the reconstruction of Ukraine... but that's going to take a number of years ... It will probably not even affect the EU's current medium-term financial outlook," the chancellor said after meeting with the Romanian president Nikushor Dan in Berlin.

Meanwhile, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has repeatedly called 2030 a realistic date for Ukraine's accession.

In April, Lithuanian foreign minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that Ukraine has a real opportunity to become a member of the European Union as early as January 1, 2030, and this is an important step to ensure the security of Europe.

Ukraine's accession to the EU will require the consent of all partner countries. Currently, this is opposed by Hungary.