Merz reached an understanding with Trump and is awaiting his visit to Germany

The German Chancellor, who came to the US to lobby for Ukraine's interests, is optimistic

Donald Trump and Friedrich Merz (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS/ERA)

During his first visit to Washington, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz found an approach to US President Donald Trump and laid the foundation for "politically productive contacts." Germany is now preparing to welcome Trump to its home country, Deutsche Welle reports .

After meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, Merz said that the US president was "emotionally moved" by his gift – a birth certificate of his grandfather with German roots.

"He was very interested in Germany, his homeland. It really touched him, and I invited him to come to Germany for a visit. He accepted the invitation. Now our teams will look for a date," Merz said.

The Chancellor emphasized that he was returning to Germany with the feeling that he had "acquired in the American president a person with whom he could speak on a very personal level" and "call at any time."

"Today we have laid the foundation for very good personal, as well as politically productive, contacts," Merz is confident.

The Chancellor added that he plans to meet the US president again at the G7 summit in Canada on June 15-17 and at the NATO summit in the Netherlands on June 24-26.

One of Merz's key missions in Washington was to try to convey Europe's position on the war in Ukraine to Trump. The German Chancellor was pleased with the results achieved.