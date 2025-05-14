Merz vows to maintain US support for Ukraine

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA)

Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz will work to unite Europe and the United States in their approach to the Russia-Ukraine war, he said in his first speech to parliament, the Associated Press reports .

Merz said that "the times when Germany simply abstained from voting on important issues of European policy must end."

He stressed his desire to maintain support for Ukraine from the administration of US President Donald Trump and said that he had recently spoken to him twice and was "grateful for his support for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire."

The Chancellor rejected the idea of a "dictated peace" or "subjugation" of Ukraine and warned of the danger of spreading Russian aggression.

"Anyone who thinks Russia will be satisfied with a victory over Ukraine or the annexation of parts of the country is mistaken," he said.

Merz said that Germany is working hard to ensure that this position is spread not only throughout Europe, but also among "American partners."

"It is extremely important that the political West does not allow itself to be divided, so I will continue to make every effort to achieve as much unity as possible between European and American partners," he promised.