Metsola on Orban's position: We will insist on Ukraine's European integration

The head of the European Parliament said that Europe cannot turn its back on Ukraine, which is suffering from Russian aggression.

Robert Metzola (Photo: OP)

Despite the fact that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposes Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the European Parliament will continue to support Ukraine's European integration, said EU Parliament President Roberta Metzola during a briefing in Brussels.

Responding to a journalist's question about the situation with Hungary's blocking of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, Metsola expressed support for Ukrainians.

"We have made a bold and necessary decision that Ukraine should be a member state of the European Union. This remains the position of the parliament, the vast majority supports this decision. And we will insist on this," she said.

"I think the worst message we can send to a country that is being bombed daily by its neighbor in an unprovoked and unjustified war is that the European Union will turn its back at this crucial moment," Metsola said.

She assured that this position would be conveyed to President Volodymyr Zelensky .