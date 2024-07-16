Metsola re-elected as president of European Parliament

Metsola has been the president of the European Parliament since January 18, 2022

Robert Metsola (Photo - Office of the President)

Roberta Metsola was re-elected as the president of the European Parliament, reported the legislature's press service in the afternoon of July 16.

She will hold the post for another two and a half years. 562 MEPs voted "for".

Only 61 lawmakers voted for Metsola's opponent, the representative of the left, Irene Montero.

On January 11, 2022, after the death of President David Sassoli, Metsola became acting president of the European Parliament until Sassoli's successor was elected. On January 18, 2022, she was elected president of the European Parliament with 458 votes.

In June 2024, Politico wrote that the European Union almost found a consensus regarding the candidates for leadership positions in the bloc – in particular, Metsola and Ursula von der Leyen remain in their positions, the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas can occupy the chair of the head of EU diplomacy (currently the position is held by Josep Borrell), and ex-Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa could take over at the European Council (now headed by Charles Michel).

On May 9, Metsola visited Kyiv.

She said that a "strong position" regarding Putin's illegitimacy is expected from the new European Parliament.