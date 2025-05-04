Mexico Rejects Trump's Help in Combating Drug Trafficking, Concerned About Sovereignty

Claudia Scheinbaum (Photo: MARIO GUZMAN/EPA)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that US President Donald Trump had proposed sending US troops to Mexico to combat drug trafficking, but said she rejected the offer because "sovereignty is not for sale," Reuters reported .

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to Sheinbaum, during one of the phone conversations, Trump suggested to her that the US military come to Mexico's aid in the fight against drug cartels.

"And you know what I told him? No, President Trump, territory is sacred, sovereignty is sacred, sovereignty is not for sale, sovereignty is loved and defended," Sheinbaum said, adding that despite possible cooperation, Mexico would never accept the presence of the United States military on its territory.

The US National Security Council, in response to a Reuters inquiry, said that Trump had worked closely with Sheinbaum to achieve "the most secure southwest border in history," but that no results had been achieved so far.

"Dangerous foreign terrorist organizations continue to threaten our shared security, and the drugs and crime they spread threaten American communities across the country," the Council said.

Trump previously publicly stated that the US would take unilateral military action if Mexico failed to eliminate the drug cartels.