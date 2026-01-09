Middle Eastern country creates commission to prevent youth from going to war against Ukraine

Baghdad is concerned about the involvement of young Iraqis in the Russian army, a representative of the country said

Chargé d'affaires of Iraq Tarek Kazem (second from left) and Secretary of the Coordination Center Dmytro Usov (Photo: "I Want to Live")

The Iraqi government is setting up a special commission to investigate and stop the recruitment of young people to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine. About reported Ukrainian state project "Want to Live", created for the voluntary surrender of Russian military personnel.

Charge d'affaires of Iraq in Ukraine Tarek Kazem met with secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Dmytro Usov.

The diplomat noted that Baghdad is concerned about the involvement of young Iraqis in the Russian army. The creation of a commission, which will operate in coordination with the country's Supreme Judicial Council, is intended to solve this problem.

"The Iraqi side also noted that, according to the country's criminal code, mercenarism is punishable by severe penalties up to life imprisonment. Iraqi diplomats also reaffirmed the state's firm position on neutrality and non-interference in the internal affairs of any other country, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Iraq," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regularly calls on third-country nationals to avoid joining the occupying forces at all costs, and in case they are sent to the front line, to contact "Want to Live".