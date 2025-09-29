AP: Iraqi man sentenced to life in prison for recruiting locals for Russian army

An Iraqi was convicted of recruiting militants and sending them to fight on the side of Russia

Local Iraqis (Illustrative photo: Flickr)

In Iraq, a man was sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking after he recruited Iraqis to fight on the side of Russia against Ukraine. About reported Associated Press representatives of the court.

The Najaf Criminal Court stated that the convicted man "formed groups and sent them to fight in foreign countries in exchange for financial compensation." The sentence was passed on the basis of the Iraqi law on combating human trafficking.

An unnamed Iraqi judicial official and a senior security official said that Risan Falah Kamel was convicted of recruiting militants and sending them to fight on the side of Russia.