AP: Iraqi man sentenced to life in prison for recruiting locals for Russian army
In Iraq, a man was sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking after he recruited Iraqis to fight on the side of Russia against Ukraine. About reported Associated Press representatives of the court.
The Najaf Criminal Court stated that the convicted man "formed groups and sent them to fight in foreign countries in exchange for financial compensation." The sentence was passed on the basis of the Iraqi law on combating human trafficking.
An unnamed Iraqi judicial official and a senior security official said that Risan Falah Kamel was convicted of recruiting militants and sending them to fight on the side of Russia.
- In recent years, the occupiers have been attracting mercenaries from other countries in Africa and Asia. In 2024, the Ukrainian National Resistance Center published a scheme of how the invaders recruit foreign students for the war against Ukraine.
- In June 2025, The Telegraph wrote that Russia recruits an African for war. He was promised a job at a shampoo factory in Moscow.
- In September of the same year, a trafficking network that sent people to fight for Russia against Ukraine.
