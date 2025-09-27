They promised them jobs in Moscow. In Kenya, 22 people were found who were to be sent to war on the side of Russia

Kenya exposes network that sent people to fight for Russia against Ukraine

A Russian soldier (Photo: propaganda media)

In Kenya, 22 people have been found after police uncovered a human trafficking network that promised Kenyans jobs in Russia, but in fact planned to send them to fight in Ukraine. About reports BBC with reference to the police.

The network was uncovered after a raid on a residential building on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, where law enforcement officers seized recruitment materials, travel documents, and letters with job offers.

There were 22 Kenyans in an apartment near the Ati River who were "waiting to be processed for Russia".

The police detained one suspect who, according to the investigation, coordinated the victims' trips in September and October. The court authorized his detention for 10 days to complete the investigation.

According to the detectives, the victims admitted that they had signed contracts with an unnamed foreign employment agency, agreeing to pay up to $18,000 for visas, travel, accommodation, and other logistical costs. Some victims also added that they had already paid an advance of $1500.

A senior Kenyan Foreign Ministry official said that the government is investigating reports of several citizens who were allegedly taken to Russia and are now being held captive in Ukraine.

A representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Petro Yatsenko, told the BBC that citizens of Somalia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Cuba and Sri Lanka, among others, are currently being held in Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps.

He added that "most African states show little interest in returning such citizens and are unwilling to accept them back."

LIGA.net asked for a comment from the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. At the time of publication, a response had not yet been received.