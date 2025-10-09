The occupiers' Ministry of Defense said the incident occurred during the entry to the post – the crew survived

MiG-31 (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

A MiG-31 fighter interceptor has crashed in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense has said. This was reported by Russian propagandists RIA Novosti.

According to the Russian MoD, the incident occurred during a landing approach after a scheduled training flight.

The hijackers claim that the crew managed to eject and there is no threat to the pilots' lives.

Other details are currently unknown.

The Lipetsk region is located about 200 kilometers in a straight line from the Ukrainian border: