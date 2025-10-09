MiG-31 fighter jet crashes in Russia
A MiG-31 fighter interceptor has crashed in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense has said. This was reported by Russian propagandists RIA Novosti.
According to the Russian MoD, the incident occurred during a landing approach after a scheduled training flight.
The hijackers claim that the crew managed to eject and there is no threat to the pilots' lives.
Other details are currently unknown.
The Lipetsk region is located about 200 kilometers in a straight line from the Ukrainian border:
- Russians are using the following MiG-31K modified fighters to strike Ukraine "Kinzhal" aerial ballistic missiles.
- It was MiG-31 aircraft that violated Estonian airspace in September.
