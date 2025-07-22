Mike Johnson: No sanctions against Russia should be adopted before the 50-day deadline
The US Congress should not consider sanctions against Russia until the 50-day deadline set by US President for peace has expired Donald Trump. This statement was made by House Speaker Mike Johnson at a press conference, reports Reuters.
According to him, he has discussed sanctions with the House and Senate and they agree with his opinion.
"The White House has set a deadline of 50 days. I think we need to let the commander-in-chief, the administration, the secretary of defense and the Pentagon do what they're going to do. And we'll see what happens," Johnson said .
He also called for an end to Russia's war against Ukraine and emphasized that the United States needs to achieve peace.
"This has been going on for too long. Too many innocent people are dying. And we don't want any further American involvement in this at all," said the speaker of the U.S. House.
- on July 14, Trump once again postponed increasing pressure on Russia, , giving it 50 days to conclude a peace deal. After this period, the US president threatened secondary sanctions against countries that buy products from the aggressor state.
- On July 15, Senator Lindsey Graham advised Putin to call Iran's Ayatollah, if he wants to know what will happen on the 51st day. And on July 21, he said that Trump would "kick Putin's ass", by imposing sanctions on Russia.
- On July 17, the White House said that Russia would face sanctions, if it does not cease fire in Ukraine in 50 days.
