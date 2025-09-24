Military aircraft with Spanish Defense Minister undergoes GPS attack over Kaliningrad

The Defense Ministry noted that similar incidents often occur in this region

Robles visits the Spanish military in Lithuania (Photo: Ministerio Defensa de España)

An airplane carrying Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles encountered GPS interference while flying over the Baltic Sea near the Russian city of Kaliningrad. This was reported by the Spanish media 20minutos and El Mundo .

Robles was flying to Lithuania aboard an Airbus A330 of the Spanish Air Force together with journalists and family members of the tactical air force. They tried to jam the plane's GPS signal.

A source at the Spanish Defense Ministry confirmed that the incident did occur, but the plane was "ready to avoid obstacles." According to him, similar incidents often occur on this route, even on commercial flights.

The head of the Spanish Defense Ministry intends to visit the Spanish military contingent at the Vilkas base in northern Lithuania, which consists of eight Eurofighter jets and 150 NATO mission personnel. Spanish military involved in patrolling Baltic airspace.