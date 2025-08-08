Poland convenes a summit of Baltic Sea countries due to Russia's influence on GPS

Donald Tusk (Photo: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA)

Poland will hold a Baltic Sea summit dedicated to the security of maritime infrastructure, amid growing concerns in the region about GPS interference. This was announced by the Polish Prime Minister. Donald Tusk during the briefing, transmits Polish Radio.

The Polish Prime Minister stated that the signal disruptions were caused by Russia and could have serious consequences for critical infrastructure projects.

"This interference, most likely from the Kaliningrad region, disrupts air traffic, including passenger flights, and now also threatens strategic investment projects," Tusk said.

The discussion concerned the Baltic Power project, a joint venture between the Polish energy giant Orlen and the Canadian company Northland Power, which is to become the largest offshore wind farm in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea.

"Even in this project, GPS jamming is being observed, which can seriously affect the construction process," he said.

Tusk told reporters that since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, pilots from Poland, Sweden, Estonia and Lithuania have reported GPS signal jamming.

According to the Polish Prime Minister, the upcoming summit will focus on regional cooperation and the protection of critical infrastructure, especially in the context of new hybrid threats. He did not specify possible dates for the meeting.

Poland currently holds the presidency of the Council of the States of the Baltic Sea.