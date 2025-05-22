Tusk believes that the Baltic Sea could become a place of permanent hybrid confrontation

The Polish Prime Minister acknowledged that the word "hybrid" is not entirely appropriate if someone "sends units to destroy infrastructure"

Donald Tusk (Photo: Andrzej Jackowski/EPA)

The Baltic Sea, like Poland's eastern border, could become a place of permanent hybrid confrontation. This opinion was expressed during a briefing at the Maritime Operations Center in Gdynia by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, reports PAP.

The day before, Tusk said that a Russian "shadow fleet" vessel, which is subject to sanctions, had been making suspicious maneuvers near an electric cable connecting Poland to Sweden, but after the Polish military intervened, it sailed to one of the Russian ports.

On Thursday, the Polish Prime Minister thanked everyone who participated in the operation.

"I am very pleased that we were able to prevent any kinetic actions of the vessel that could damage the power cable in a very effective and invisible way," he emphasized .

Tusk said that the investigation is ongoing. At the same time, he suggested that incidents involving Russian saboteurs could be repeated more often in the future.

"Let's not deceive ourselves, the Baltic Sea can become a place – like Poland's eastern border today – of permanent hybrid confrontation," the Polish prime minister emphasized.

He acknowledged that the word "hybrid" is not entirely appropriate if someone is simply "sending units to destroy infrastructure".

"This is pure aggression aimed at our security, not just energy security," Tusk said.

In 2024, a series of incidents occurred in the Baltic Sea, during which tankers damaged submarine cables.

The European Commission has prepared a plan to protect submarine infrastructure, according to which the EU will allocate hundreds of millions of euros to protect submarine cables from sabotage.

On May 10, 2025, German Foreign Minister said that wants to strengthen security in the Baltic region. According to him, the situation there is fragile.