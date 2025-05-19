Poland reports intensification of illegal migrants on the Belarusian border

Polish border (Photo: Artur Reszko/EPA)

Since Friday, more than 500 migrants have tried to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, one of the highest numbers in recent weeks. This was reported by the media RMF FM with reference to the Polish Border Guard.

Most attempts to cross the border were made on Sunday and Saturday – more than 220 people daily. Since Friday, 520 people have tried to get to Poland from Belarus.

According to media reports, foreigners stormed the Polish border along almost its entire length in Podlasie.

In two cases, Polish officers did not allow groups of several dozen people to enter the country. It is noted that the migrants were aggressive – they threw stones and branches. Near the village of Bilovezha, they broke the windows of police cars.

Last weekend, mostly citizens of Afghanistan, Pakistan and several African countries crossed the border.

Since the beginning of May, more than 1900 attempts to illegally cross the border with Belarus have been recorded.

on March 18, 2025, it was reported that migrants threw stones at a Polish patrol and damaged a police car on the border with Belarus.

On April 4, it was reported that Poland will conduct an information campaign in seven states to combat illegal migration.