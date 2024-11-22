Military denies presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast

Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group urged media to rely only on official communications from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

North Korean troops (Photo by ERA)

Reports of North Korean military personnel in the Kharkiv Oblast are false, according to the press service of the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group.

"The individual who served as the source of this information is not an official spokesperson for the Kharkiv OTG and commented on operational matters outside their authority," the statement reads.

Earlier on November 21, Nazar Kishak, a commander with the 153rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, made the claim during a televised marathon. While he declined to provide specific numbers of North Korean soldiers, he noted such information existed.

The Kharkiv OTG reiterated its appeal to media outlets to use information disseminated through the official communication channels of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.