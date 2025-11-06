Military departments in Ukraine are ineffective for modern warfare because of three main problems – educators

An officer from one of the military universities told LIGA.net that there is a shortage of staff at universities, not to mention the relevant departments

To make Ukraine's military departments effective in preparing for real combat operations, three main problems need to be solved: funding, personnel, and infrastructure. About this for LIGA.net's text the educators said.

In terms of funding, the training of reserve officers is still carried out mainly at the expense of the students themselves – there is some money allocated by the state, but it is not enough to purchase modern equipment and equip training grounds.

Tuition fees vary depending on the university and, for example, can range from UAH 12,500 to 26,000 (read more here).

The second problem is personnel. As anonymously noted to LIGA.net an officer at one of the military educational institutions, now "there is no one to teach at universities, let alone military departments."

At the same time, educators who have been working there for decades "stick to the program they had before and have nothing to do with the present," said Oleksandr Kostiuk, an educator at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy with combat experience.

Regarding infrastructure, rector of the Kyiv National Shevchenko University Volodymyr Buhrov noted LIGA.net: "When there is a lack of landfills, there is a lack of resources – this is the biggest problem. The main source is material and human resources."