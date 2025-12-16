Military in the UAU as non-payers of alimony. Kostenko announced new possible restrictions
New restrictions may be introduced for military personnel who have committed unauthorized absence from unit (UAU), similar to those imposed on individuals who fail to pay alimony. About this in an interview with LIGA.net said Roman Kostenko, MP (Holos), secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, combatant, colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine.
According to the MP, these documents will contain similar restrictions for the military who have joined the Armed Forces as for those who evade paying alimony.
Kostenko noted that, in particular, it is about blocking social payments for such violators, adding that this is a debatable issue, as such support is guaranteed by the Constitution.
The MP also said that some of these issues will be considered by the law enforcement committee, and some will be worked on by the security committee, in his opinion, "in the near future."
- In October, the prosecutor general's Office reported LIGA.net that from January 2022 to August 2025, more than 270,000 criminal proceedings were initiated in Ukraine under articles on unauthorized abandonment of units and desertion, but only 5% of them went to court.
- In December, the OPG reported restrictions on access to information on military criminal offenses, including those related to SZH and desertion, among others, motivating it by protecting national security.
