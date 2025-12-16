Military in the UAU as non-payers of alimony. Kostenko announced new possible restrictions
Roman Kostenko (Screenshot from LIGA.net video)

New restrictions may be introduced for military personnel who have committed unauthorized absence from unit (UAU), similar to those imposed on individuals who fail to pay alimony. About this in an interview with LIGA.net said Roman Kostenko, MP (Holos), secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, combatant, colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"I think my position is that there should be no such thing as a UAU, and it is a shameful phenomenon. And we need to deal with all the cases there, but do everything possible to get these people back. And today (the interview was recorded on December 10 – Ed.) a letter from the General Staff [...] came to the committee with a request to consider two draft laws, which specifically addresses the issue of UAUAnd if I'm not mistaken, there will be a very controversial issue, I think, about restricting the rights (of those who committed such an offense – Ed.)," Kostenko said.

According to the MP, these documents will contain similar restrictions for the military who have joined the Armed Forces as for those who evade paying alimony.

Kostenko noted that, in particular, it is about blocking social payments for such violators, adding that this is a debatable issue, as such support is guaranteed by the Constitution.

The MP also said that some of these issues will be considered by the law enforcement committee, and some will be worked on by the security committee, in his opinion, "in the near future."

"That's why I think that the decision requested by the Armed Forces will be put to the [parliament voting chamber]. I don't know how it will be perceived by MPs. [...] There is no criminal [liability] – there are relatively tough administrative decisions," Kostenko summarized.

REFERENCE.
The maximum penalty under the article of the Criminal Code on the UAU during martial law is 10 years in prison.
  • In October, the prosecutor general's Office reported LIGA.net that from January 2022 to August 2025, more than 270,000 criminal proceedings were initiated in Ukraine under articles on unauthorized abandonment of units and desertion, but only 5% of them went to court.
  • In December, the OPG reported restrictions on access to information on military criminal offenses, including those related to SZH and desertion, among others, motivating it by protecting national security.