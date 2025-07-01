Military intelligence has identified the Russians who struck Sumy on June 3

Russian occupiers shelled the city with Grad missiles, which were based in the Kursk region

Consequences of the strike on Sumy (Photo: Sumy City Council)

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has identified the Russian military personnel involved in the shelling of Sumy on June 3, which resulted in the death of six residents and injuries to 29 others. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The Russians shelled Sumy with the Grad multiple rocket launcher system of the 30th motorized rifle regiment (military unit 72162). The unit's firing positions were located in the area of the village of Apanasovka, Kursk region, Russia.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has identified the details of four servicemen of the regiment who were directly involved in the attack on Sumy.

These are the chief of artillery, Lieutenant Colonel Damir Garnayev from Penza, the commander of the rocket artillery battery, Captain Dmitry Volobuyev from Samara, and the commanders of the "Grad" rocket launcher crews of the strike artillery battery, Sergeant Ivanov and Private Panchenko.