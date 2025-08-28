Ministry of Defense: Ukraine has a vision for 10-15 years ahead on how to return occupied territories

The Lieutenant General emphasized that Ukraine needs to gain and maintain an advantage in the Black Sea

Ivan Havryliuk (Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine)

Ukraine is working with foreign partners to develop a strategy for returning the territories temporarily occupied by Russia. Currently, the state has a 10-15-year vision of how to move forward in this regard, said first Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk during the Fourth International Forum of the International Crimean Platform Expert Network.

According to him, "no one will solve any problematic issues for Ukraine except Ukrainians."

"We may be supported in solving our problems, but no one will go to the front to fight except Ukrainians," Havryliuk said.

He noted that Ukraine needs to gain and maintain an advantage in the Black Sea. But now even individual sorties to destroy floating vessels are difficult to carry out because the Russians have taken measures.

"Crimea has turned into a colossally powerful Russian military base. We have directions and a vision of how to return the occupied territories to Ukraine. We have a vision for 10-15 years ahead, how to move and where to develop," the deputy minister said.