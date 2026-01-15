Ministry of Defense: Yermak did not apply to the TCC for service

MP Zhelezniak appealed to the Ministry of Defense and received an official answer whether the former head of the OP had mobilized

Photo: Office of the President

Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak did not apply to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support for military service. This is stated in the answers The Ministry of Defense at the request of the MP from Voices Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

After the scandal of his resignation in November 2025 and the searches of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detectives in the OP, Yermak commented to the New York Post saidwho is going to join the Ukrainian army.

"I am going to the front and I am ready for any reprisals. I am an honest and decent person," he emphasized.

"In view of the above, we inform you that as of the moment of consideration of the deputy's appeal, the citizen of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has not applied to any territorial center for recruitment and social support regarding his desire to serve during mobilization, for a special period or under a contract," the document says.

Response of the Ministry of Defense to Zheleznyak's request/ t.me/yzheleznyak

Therefore, there is no official data on Yermak's service in the Armed Forces.