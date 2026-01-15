Ministry of Defense: Yermak did not apply to the TCC for service
Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak did not apply to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support for military service. This is stated in the answers The Ministry of Defense at the request of the MP from Voices Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
After the scandal of his resignation in November 2025 and the searches of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detectives in the OP, Yermak commented to the New York Post saidwho is going to join the Ukrainian army.
"I am going to the front and I am ready for any reprisals. I am an honest and decent person," he emphasized.
"In view of the above, we inform you that as of the moment of consideration of the deputy's appeal, the citizen of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has not applied to any territorial center for recruitment and social support regarding his desire to serve during mobilization, for a special period or under a contract," the document says.
Therefore, there is no official data on Yermak's service in the Armed Forces.
- Yermak resigned as head of the Presidential Office on November 28, 2025. On the same day, in his apartment searches were conducted. FT sources saidthe head of the OP said that it was related to the case of corruption in the energy sector. At that time, the head of the OP stated that he was "fully cooperating" with the investigation.
- In the evening of the same day, Yermak wrote a statement about Zelensky's resignation. The President also announced a reboot of his Office.
