Agreement reached with Georgia on further provision of medical care to Ukrainians at the border

"Daryali" (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Citizens of Ukraine who found themselves on the Russian-Georgian border due to Moscow's actions have stopped their hunger strike. About said the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said that the humanitarian situation at the Georgian checkpoint Dariani on the border with Russia is under constant control of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

On the night of August 7, a representative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Tbilisi arrived at the border and met with Ukrainians who were detained at the checkpoint as a result of Russia's actions. The diplomat informed them about the measures taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy in Georgia to protect their rights and legitimate interests.

On August 7, three Ukrainians were provided with medical assistance and the relevant medical protocols were drawn up. An agreement was reached with Georgia to continue providing medical assistance to citizens if necessary.

On August 8, a representative of the deported Ukrainian citizens, with whom diplomats maintain constant communication, informed the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia that the hunger strike announced on August 5 had been stopped. He also expressed gratitude to the diplomatic mission for its efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis artificially created by the Russian side.

The ministry added that the Foreign Ministry, with the involvement of the Ukrainian embassies in Georgia and Moldova, as well as in cooperation with international humanitarian organizations, continues to work to bring Ukrainians home.

Ukraine continues to actively cooperate with the officials of Georgia and Moldova to unblock the transit route as soon as possible and to resolve all logistical and organizational obstacles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that over the previous month, 44 Ukrainians were able to leave the Darioli checkpoint. Diplomats are working to ensure that the rest of the people can cross as soon as possible.

The MFA reiterated the call to the Russian side voiced by the Foreign Minister Andriy Sybigathe lawmakers also suggested sending deported Ukrainian citizens directly to the border of Ukraine with Russia or Belarus.