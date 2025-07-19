Siberia: We publicly suggest that the Kremlin send Ukrainians to the border of Ukraine, not Georgia

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called on Russia to send Ukrainians not to the border with Georgia, but directly to the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Foreign Ministry.

This proposal has been submitted both directly and through international organizations through official channels, the minister said.

"In order to avoid further complications, we publicly offer Russia to transfer these Ukrainian citizens directly to the border with Ukraine. We are ready to receive them there. There are appropriate sections of the border where this can be done," he said .

According to Sibiga, Ukraine is currently actively cooperating with the Georgian and Moldovan sides to return the remaining citizens to Ukraine. However, he noted that there is no guarantee that Russia will not increase the number of deportees.

The minister said that since June, the number of deported Ukrainians, mostly former prisoners, to the border with Georgia has increased. As a result, dozens of people are stuck in the transit zone, and many of them do not have proper documents.

Ukrainian consuls are now actively working to provide these people with documents and ensure their transit to Ukraine through Moldova.

"43 citizens, including former political prisoner Andriy Kolomiets, have already been evacuated this way. However, others are still in difficult conditions at the border," Sibiga said .