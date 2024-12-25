Moldova's president reacts to Russian missile breaching airspace

Russia's actions clearly violate international law, says Maia Sandu

Maia Sandu (Photo by Dumitru Doru/EPA)

On the morning of December 25, during a massive strike on Ukraine, a Russian missile violated Moldova's airspace, President Maia Sandu reported.

"While our countries celebrate Christmas, Kremlin chooses destruction—targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and violating Moldova's airspace with a missile," Sandu wrote.

She emphasized that Russia's actions clearly violate international law, condemning them and expressing solidarity with Ukraine.

At 7:24 a.m. Kyiv time, Ukraine's Air Force reported a cruise missile heading toward Chernivtsi from Moldovan territory.