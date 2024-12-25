Moldova's president reacts to Russian missile breaching airspace
On the morning of December 25, during a massive strike on Ukraine, a Russian missile violated Moldova's airspace, President Maia Sandu reported.
"While our countries celebrate Christmas, Kremlin chooses destruction—targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and violating Moldova's airspace with a missile," Sandu wrote.
She emphasized that Russia's actions clearly violate international law, condemning them and expressing solidarity with Ukraine.
At 7:24 a.m. Kyiv time, Ukraine's Air Force reported a cruise missile heading toward Chernivtsi from Moldovan territory.