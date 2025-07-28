Money for drones: Ukraine is already presenting its urgent needs to partners – Zelenskyy
Ukraine is already presenting its current needs for financing drones to partners, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the evening address.
"Yesterday, in a conversation with the president Macron we have agreed that Ukraine is very clear in detailing our current, current funding needs in drones. The updated document is already being presented to our partners – the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council [Rustem Umerov] together with the Office team have prepared everything. The defined indicators for drones for this year will be clearly implemented," the head of state said.
Earlier, on July 27, following a conversation with his French counterpart, Zelenskyy said that Paris is ready to invest in the production of Ukrainian drones of various types.
- on July 25, the President of Ukraine said that the "price of the issue" of producing interceptor drones in Ukraine is $6 billion, and also said that a plan to start using 500-1000 such UAVs per day has been approved.
- on July 28, Defense Minister Shmyhal met with the U.S. chargé d'affaires, military attaché and head of the U.S. and NATO missions to support Ukraine – Kyiv and Washington are preparing "new important projects" in defense cooperation.
Comments (0)