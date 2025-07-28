Money for drones: Ukraine is already presenting its urgent needs to partners – Zelenskyy

The day before, the Ukrainian president agreed with the French leader that Kyiv would detail its requests for funds for drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

Ukraine is already presenting its current needs for financing drones to partners, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the evening address.

"Yesterday, in a conversation with the president Macron we have agreed that Ukraine is very clear in detailing our current, current funding needs in drones. The updated document is already being presented to our partners – the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council [Rustem Umerov] together with the Office team have prepared everything. The defined indicators for drones for this year will be clearly implemented," the head of state said.

Earlier, on July 27, following a conversation with his French counterpart, Zelenskyy said that Paris is ready to invest in the production of Ukrainian drones of various types.