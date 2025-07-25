Zelensky: $6 billion needed to produce interceptor drones – Zelensky

10 companies are working on the production of such drones

The "price of the issue" of producing interceptor drones in Ukraine is $6 billion. This was announced at a meeting with journalists on July 24 by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The president claims that production of interceptor drones has already begun.

"There are pros and cons. Pros. Four companies are good, 10 companies will have the capacity. Why do I say they will, because they have produced only a few, and they have no money for it," the president stated.

Zelensky added that the cost of production is different.

"Some are more expensive, some are cheaper, with slightly different capabilities, respectively. Now the price of this issue in general and urgently is $6 billion," he said.