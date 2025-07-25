Zelensky: $6 billion needed to produce interceptor drones – Zelensky
The "price of the issue" of producing interceptor drones in Ukraine is $6 billion. This was announced at a meeting with journalists on July 24 by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The president claims that production of interceptor drones has already begun.
"There are pros and cons. Pros. Four companies are good, 10 companies will have the capacity. Why do I say they will, because they have produced only a few, and they have no money for it," the president stated.
Zelensky added that the cost of production is different.
"Some are more expensive, some are cheaper, with slightly different capabilities, respectively. Now the price of this issue in general and urgently is $6 billion," he said.
- Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Syrskyi reported that the efficiency of Shaheda interceptor drones is 70% – almost twice as high as that of mobile fire groups. At the same time, the latter have not yet lost their relevance, and the interceptors lack radar.
- Analyst Badrak in a commentary to LIGA.net said that one Russian drone needs three interceptor drones and radar.
- On July 13, Zelenskyy said that interceptor drones shot down hundreds of Russian drones in a week.
