Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a Technological Staff on drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

A meeting of the Technological Staff on drones will be held – a plan to use 500-1000 interceptor drones per day to shoot down Russian drones has been approved. This was announced following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

"The Minister of Defense [Denys Shmyhal] reported on the aid from our partners – we ensure reliable movement of weapons for Ukrainian soldiers. I instructed to prepare a Technology Strategy, specifically on drones. There is an approved plan to reach the number of 500-1000 interceptors per day, which is very difficult. We have to do it on time, and it is the personal responsibility of all our officials involved," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy added that the meeting included reports from the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) on the challenges for the summer and fall, and Moscow's intentions: "We talked in detail about the threats that need to be addressed."

Also, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation in all operational areas of the front: "Pokrovsk, first and foremost – most of the attention. Sumy region – we continue to operate in the border area. I would also like to thank all our units operating on Russian territory."