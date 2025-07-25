Zelenskyy: Ukraine should deploy 1,000 interceptor drones per day – photo

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set a task for Ukrainian manufacturers to achieve a production volume that would allow the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use at least 1000 interceptor drones per day. This was announced by the president. reported / announced / notified / informed / said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy visited the enterprise where interceptor drones are produced.

"I visited the enterprise, thanked the team, and saw how protection is being produced for our cities and villages, for our people. Ukraine knows how to do great things and maintains technological leadership in protecting lives," he said.

The President set a specific task for the manufacturers.

"The task for manufacturers is clear: Ukraine must be able to deploy at least 1,000 interceptors per day at a specific time," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the government is ensuring contracting and is working constantly with partners to secure stable funding for the project.

