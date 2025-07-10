Russia plans to launch 1000 drones a day. Zelenskyy announces opposition

Ukrainian President confirms Russian intentions to increase the number of drone attacks per day

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Russia's intentions to increase the number of drone attacks to 1,000 per day. Ukraine already has an effective response, said the head of state during a press conference in Rome on July 10.

Zelenskyy said that Russia aims to destabilize Ukrainian society with prolonged air raids and attacks. President emphasizes that Ukraine "will respond".

" The second story they (Russians – ed.) have is a plan for 1000 drones... 700-1000 drones per day. Now, if our partners hear everything I have discussed with them, we will shoot down everything," Zelensky said.

According to Zelenskyy, there is already a proven effective technology from several manufacturers that can counteract the "Shahed".

The President also said that Ukraine will be able to mass-produce such drones, but it needs appropriate funding.

"We have found a solution as a country. Scientists and engineers have found a solution. This is the key. We need finances. And we will raise it," the Head of State emphasized .

Recently, Unmanned Systems Commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi warned that Russia will be able to use more than 1,000 "Shaheds" per day to strike Ukraine.