Ukraine has the potential to have its own radars to shoot down "Shahed" – analyst Badrak

The expert spoke about the need to build a comprehensive system for detecting and destroying Russian UAVs

Israeli RADA radar (Photo: manufacturer)

Ukraine has the potential to create radar systems needed to detect Shaheds and target them with interceptor drones. However, serial national production is needed, was stated in an article for LIGA.net by Valentyn Badrak, director of the Center for Army Research, Conversion and Disarmament.

"Ukraine also has the potential: teams of private engineers and another state-owned enterprise are already producing radars for the front, but there is no main thing – mass national production that works not "to order of volunteers" but in the interests of the army as a system," he wrote.

At the end of June, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the main problem for the effective use of interceptors is the extremely insufficient number of radars (such as the Israeli RADA or its analogues) in the Air Force: "There are only a few, but hundreds are needed".

According to Badrak, not only the military, but also leading Ukrainian engineers confirm that it is necessary to build a comprehensive system for detecting and destroying Shaheds.

For example, Anatoliy Khrapchynsky, a developer of electronic warfare equipment, stated that to effectively counter such drones, it is necessary to "create an integrated system for detecting, displaying the target on the operator's screen and destroying it. Otherwise, it is a "blind" fight."