Ukraine and the United States are preparing new important projects in defense cooperation – Shmyhal

Julie Davis and Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Telegram of the Minister of Defense)

Ukraine and the United States are preparing "new important projects" in defense cooperation. About this said defense minister Denys Shmyhal after a meeting with U.S. chargé d'affaires Julie Davis, military attaché Brad Nicholson, and head of the U.S. and NATO missions to support Ukraine Curtis Buzzard.

"We discussed the state of implementation of agreements in the field of defense support and the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular on joint production of drones. We are preparing new important projects," Shmyhal said.

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States summarized the results of the last online meeting in the Ramstein format – the defense minister noted that it is important to hold the next meeting in person in the near future.

"We are working in close coordination with our American partners. Achieving lasting peace through strength remains our goal. And we are convinced that this can be achieved with the leadership of the United States," the Defense Minister summarized.

On the American side, the meeting was attended by chargé d'affaires Davis, defense attaché at the Embassy brigadier general Nicholson and commander of Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U, created by the United States) and NSATU (established by NATO) missions lieutenant General Buzzard.