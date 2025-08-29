Most Americans disapprove of how Trump is handling negotiations to end the war in Ukraine

US voters believe that the president does not have a tough enough stance on Russia

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Most Americans dislike the way the President of the United States... Donald Trump is trying to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war. 52% of respondents negatively assessed Trump's peacemaking activities in Ukraine, while 40% approved of them.

76% of those surveyed do not believe that the Russian dictator... Vladimir Putin will support any peace agreement, and only 18% are confident that he will do so.

The majority of respondents (62%) believe that Trump is not tough enough on Russia. 28% of respondents said that he is behaving "about right" towards the aggressor country, and only 3% said that he is too tough.

In contrast, 45% of respondents said that the US leader is being too harsh with Ukraine. 31% of Americans believe that he is treating the Ukrainian side as he should, while 13% said that he is not being harsh enough.

Overall, the majority of Americans (39%) are not at all confident that their leader can mediate a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia. Another 20% of respondents said they were "not very confident," 25% were "somewhat confident," and only 15% of respondents expressed firm confidence in Trump's mediating talents.

Regarding security guarantees, opinions among Americans are divided on the issue of sending a ground contingent, if it would lead to a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

50% of those surveyed opposed the participation of American troops in the peacekeeping mission, while 40% supported the idea.

The idea of the US providing air support to Ukraine, if it led to a ceasefire agreement, is noticeably more favorably received.

62% were "for" the idea, while 29% were "against" it.

The survey was conducted from August 21 to 25 on the initiative of Quinnipiac University across the continental United States. 1220 American adults aged 18 and older who are registered voters were interviewed by telephone. The margin of error is no more than 3.4 percentage points.