Most Europeans approve of all types of aid to Ukraine – Eurobarometer
Most Europeans are ready to continue providing financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukrainians, and support sanctions against Russia for waging war against Ukraine, according to a new study by the international Eurobarometer public opinion survey project, conducted under the auspices of the European Commission.
In particular, given Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 80% of European respondents agree to accept people fleeing war into the EU.
76% agree with providing financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and 59% support the European Union's financing of the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine.
Eurobarometer also found that 60% of respondents approve of granting Ukraine EU candidate status.
Most Europeans condemn Russia's actions.
Thus, 72% of EU citizens support economic sanctions against the Russian government, companies, and individuals for aggression against Ukraine, and 77% of European respondents believe that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a threat to EU security.
The survey was conducted at the initiative of the European Commission from March 26 to April 22 in all 27 EU member states, during which 26,368 personal interviews were conducted.
- On March 31, the European Commission assessed the Hungarian national survey on Ukrainian integration into the EU as an internal matter of Budapest, but considered the refusal to include Ukraine in the bloc a "mistake."
- On April 1, a KIIS poll showed that 64% of Ukrainians consider Europe an ally that seeks peace on acceptable terms, while 28% have the opposite opinion.