Most Europeans approve of all types of aid to Ukraine – Eurobarometer

A recent public opinion poll showed that support for Ukraine among EU residents is not weakening

Illustrative photo: ANTONIO COTRIM/EPA

Most Europeans are ready to continue providing financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukrainians, and support sanctions against Russia for waging war against Ukraine, according to a new study by the international Eurobarometer public opinion survey project, conducted under the auspices of the European Commission.

In particular, given Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 80% of European respondents agree to accept people fleeing war into the EU.

76% agree with providing financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and 59% support the European Union's financing of the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

Eurobarometer also found that 60% of respondents approve of granting Ukraine EU candidate status.

Most Europeans condemn Russia's actions.

Thus, 72% of EU citizens support economic sanctions against the Russian government, companies, and individuals for aggression against Ukraine, and 77% of European respondents believe that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a threat to EU security.

The survey was conducted at the initiative of the European Commission from March 26 to April 22 in all 27 EU member states, during which 26,368 personal interviews were conducted.