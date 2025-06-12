Most Ukrainians have a good attitude towards the US in general, but not towards its leadership – KIIS

Illustrative photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA

63% of Ukrainians have a good attitude towards the United States in general, and 90% have a positive attitude towards ordinary Americans. At the same time, 68% have a bad attitude towards the US leadership, and 72% believe that US President Donald Trump is a bad option for Ukraine. Such data was obtained by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in a new survey.

As sociologists noted, since February 2025, they have recorded a sharp deterioration in the perception of the US leadership's policy towards Ukraine among Ukrainians. Therefore, they decided to check whether disappointment in the American government has led to the formation of anti-American sentiment in Ukraine.

In a new survey, KIIS asked respondents how they generally feel about the United States, how they feel about ordinary Americans, and how they feel about the leadership of the United States.

It turned out that 63% of Ukrainians continue to have a good attitude towards the United States in general. 29% have a bad attitude.

At the same time, 90% of those surveyed have a good attitude towards ordinary Americans (and only 3% have a bad attitude). At the same time, 68% have a bad attitude towards the US leadership (good – 24%).

Infographics: KIIS

A separate question concerned the personality of the US president. Respondents were asked to assess whether Trump's presidency was good or bad for Ukraine.

Currently, 72% believe this is bad for Ukraine and only 16% believe it is good. This result is almost unchanged compared to a similar poll in March, but stands in stark contrast to the survey data from December 2024, when more than half of Ukrainians (54%) had optimistic expectations about Trump.

Infographics: KIIS

Regarding US policy towards Ukraine, the majority of Ukrainians (58%) believe that the United States is growing tired of Ukraine, its support is weakening, and it is pressuring Ukraine for concessions. 32% perceive the US as a reliable ally that wants a peace acceptable to Ukraine.

The survey was conducted on the initiative of KIIS from May 15 to June 3. 2004 respondents were interviewed by telephone in all regions of Ukraine controlled by the government. The sampling error does not exceed 5.8%. In war conditions, in addition to the specified formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added.