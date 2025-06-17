Musk released drug test results after NYT investigation

Previously, The New York Times claimed that Musk allegedly regularly used drugs.

Elon Musk (Photo: EPA)

American billionaire and former Donald Trump administration official Elon Musk has released the results of a drug test. He posted a photo of the results on his X page.

The form with the results of the tests conducted on June 13 listed a number of narcotic substances, including ketamine, cocaine, amphetamine, and others.

Opposite each of them is the result "negative".

Test results (Photo: x.com/elonmusk)

In its investigation, The New York Times alleged that Musk allegedly regularly used drugs, including high doses of ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms.

According to the newspaper, the billionaire used drugs more actively during the period when he worked closely with Trump during the election . However, it is not known whether he did this while working in the administration.

The billionaire noted that he tried the prescription drug ketamine a few years ago, but added that he had talked about it in an interview, so "it's not even news."

In fact, Musk admitted to using ketamine for medical purposes in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in March 2024.