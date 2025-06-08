A shaky truce has been established between Musk and Trump – Politico

But the president and the billionaire didn't want this pause

Elon Musk and Donald Trump (Photo: Samuel Corum / EPA)

A fragile truce in the social media conflict between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk was established after representatives of both sides held a telephone conversation on Friday, June 6. This was reported by the American publication Politico, citing two anonymous White House officials.

According to the interlocutor, Trump has stopped posting about Musk on his social network Truth Social, but this does not mean that the US president is happy.

"The future of their relationship is totally uncertain," the official added.

Trump and Musk have paused their verbal spat, which has seen the billionaire call for impeachment and the president threaten to cut federal contracts with the businessman's companies. But neither side wanted a break, according to sources familiar with the reactions of both sides.

According to two administration officials, Trump was particularly angered by Musk's claim that the president was allegedly featured in documents from financier Jeffrey Epstein's pedophilia and human trafficking case. The billionaire later deleted the post about it.

It has long been known that the head of state and other prominent figures have been mentioned in court documents related to Epstein, but Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing involving the financier.

However, what really "irritated" Trump was Musk's statements that without his support, the politician would not have won the election, the publication's interlocutors added.

A spokesman for Musk did not respond to Politico's request for comment.

Regarding Trump's tax and spending bill, which Musk criticized and sparked a public row on June 4, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said the president is "moving forward with a focus on passing" the bill.