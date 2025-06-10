Trump doesn't know if Musk used drugs in the White House, and he didn't see him fight with Bessent

The president said he wished the entrepreneur all the best

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

US President Donald Trump does not know whether billionaire and former employee Elon Musk used drugs in the White House and did not see him get physical with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The head of state said this during an investment event.

"No, I didn't [see Musk using force against Bessent]. They did have an argument, but I didn't see a lot of physicality there," the US president said.

When asked by a reporter whether the billionaire used drugs in the White House, Trump replied: "I really don't know. I don't think so. I hope not."

At the same time, the head of state noted that he wishes Musk all the best.

"We had a good relationship, and I just wish him well," the US president concluded.