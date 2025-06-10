Trump doesn't know if Musk used drugs in the White House, and he didn't see him fight with Bessent
Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

US President Donald Trump does not know whether billionaire and former employee Elon Musk used drugs in the White House and did not see him get physical with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The head of state said this during an investment event.

"No, I didn't [see Musk using force against Bessent]. They did have an argument, but I didn't see a lot of physicality there," the US president said.

Read also
Musk vs. Trump: Twitter spat, pedophilia hints, and billion-dollar losses in a day

When asked by a reporter whether the billionaire used drugs in the White House, Trump replied: "I really don't know. I don't think so. I hope not."

At the same time, the head of state noted that he wishes Musk all the best.

"We had a good relationship, and I just wish him well," the US president concluded.

Read also
Elon Musk's nightmare comes true. How China's BYD overtook Tesla in Europe
Donald TrumpElon MuskdrugsfightScott Bessent