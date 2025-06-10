Trump doesn't know if Musk used drugs in the White House, and he didn't see him fight with Bessent
US President Donald Trump does not know whether billionaire and former employee Elon Musk used drugs in the White House and did not see him get physical with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The head of state said this during an investment event.
"No, I didn't [see Musk using force against Bessent]. They did have an argument, but I didn't see a lot of physicality there," the US president said.
When asked by a reporter whether the billionaire used drugs in the White House, Trump replied: "I really don't know. I don't think so. I hope not."
At the same time, the head of state noted that he wishes Musk all the best.
"We had a good relationship, and I just wish him well," the US president concluded.
- The Washington Post reported on a possible fight between Musk and Bessent, citing far-right ideologue and former Trump advisor during the first administration, Steve Bannon.
- The New York Times reported that Musk had used drugs, but noted that it was not known whether he had done so while working for the administration. Musk himself has stated that he does not use drugs, but he had previously done so under medical prescription.
- Politico sources in the Trump administration told Politico that a shaky truce had been established between the president and the billionaire after representatives from both sides spoke by phone on June 6.