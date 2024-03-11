Polish police and protesters stop passenger buses at the border - Ukraine's Minister

The head of Mininfrastructure said that the attempt to make Ukrainians hostages of the protest looks "inappropriate for the civilized world"

Photo: Twitter Oleksandr Kubrakov

Polish police and protesters have begun stopping buses traveling to and from the country at the border, and passengers are being "held without any explanation," Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this on the X social network.

"There is unpleasant news from the blocked Polish border. Protesters and police are stopping buses going to and from Poland. Passengers are being held without any explanation. We emphasize that these actions are unacceptable in relation to Ukrainian citizens," he wrote.

The official said that during the war, the passengers of these buses were women with young children, socially vulnerable categories of the population, servicemen returning or going to training, and people traveling in transit.

The attempt to make these people hostages of the protest looks "inappropriate for the civilized world," according to Kubrakov.

In his post, he mentioned the Polish National Security Bureau and its head, Jacek Siewiera, the head of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration of the country, Marcin Kierwiński, and the Polish police. They have not yet responded.

UPDATED at 17:23. In a comment to LIGA.net, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said that the Polish side had not informed about restrictions or blocking of the movement of passenger buses in the country by protesters. However, Polish protesters are on the highways, so it cannot be ruled out that the passage may be complicated, Demchenko said.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland Vasyl Zvarych reported that the Ukrainian consul went to the checkpoint in Dorohusk: he should hold "necessary talks on the spot" to prevent any delays in the movement of passenger buses.

Read also: European Commission President: We support Polish farmers and need to relieve border with Ukraine