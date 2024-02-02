French volunteers killed in Russian attack in Kherson; Zelenskyy and Macron respond

Consequences of the Russian strike, February 1, 2024 (Photo: Police of the Kherson Oblast)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, have responded to the deaths of two French volunteers in the Kherson Oblast following a Russian attack on February 1, 2024.

The President of France emphasized that two French volunteers lost their lives in Ukraine as a result of a Russian strike.

"A cowardly and outrageous act. My thoughts are with their families and wounded comrades. I express solidarity with all volunteers who are dedicated to the cause of helping people," he stressed.

Zelenskyy said that "Russian terror knows no borders and the nationality of the victims." He also expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by French humanitarian workers.

"Brave French humanitarian workers were helping people, and we will always be grateful for their humanity. My condolences to their loved ones. I wish a speedy recovery to the others who were injured in this terrible attack," he stated.

On February 1, 2024, Russia attacked Beryslav in the Kherson Oblast: munitions were dropped on two vehicles transporting representatives of the humanitarian center, and two French citizens were killed as a result of the explosion.

In addition, three other French citizens and an Odesa resident, an activist of the organization's Ukrainian branch, suffered mine and gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation data indicate that the occupiers carried out a massive shelling using drones. The injured were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving assistance.

