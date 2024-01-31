Explosions in Kharkiv as Russia attacks with strike drones: Hits on civilian infrastructure

Occupying forces are striking Kharkiv with combat drones, with impacts recorded in the city's Osnovyanskyi district

Kharkiv, January 2. Illustrative image (Photo: DSNS)

Russians are launching attacks on Kharkiv and explosions can be heard in the city, stated Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration.

Kharkiv is preliminarily being attacked with Shahed drones, according to the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

He reported that there are hits on civilian infrastructure. Information regarding casualties and damage is being clarified.

As per Syniehubov's data, impacts were recorded in the Osnovyanskyi district of the city. Currently, there are no casualties.

