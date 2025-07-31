NABU responds to criticism of inefficiency: The main thing is that corrupt officials do not feel unpunished
The most important thing in the work of anti-corruption bodies is not the economic effect, but the reduction of tolerance to corruption and the fact that corrupt officials "no longer feel impunity," said for the article LIGA.net director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos.
The journalist recalled the claim against NABU that the agency has many cases "for the public" instead of economic sense (for example, cases of Andriy Pivovarsky, Volodymyr Omelyan, Andriy Kobolyev, Electrotyazhmash and special exporter of Ukrinmash).
"The main task of the NABU is to investigate grand corruption. Of course, our cases cause a public outcry and media attention. As for the economic sense, I would note that our task is not a fiscal function," Kryvonos said.
However, he emphasized, the results of the work of the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in 2021-2025 brought UAH 16.8 billion in economic effect, UAH 2.85 billion of which has already been allocated to the needs of the Armed Forces.
"However, the most significant changes are those that cannot be measured precisely: a decrease in tolerance for corruption and, most importantly, the formation of a belief that corruption will be punished. Corrupt officials no longer feel unpunished: the risks of being exposed and brought to justice are more real than ever," said the NABU director.
- Read more about this and other claims against NABU read the detailed text LIGA.net.
- On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada passed as a basis and as a whole Zelenskyy's bill to restore independence to anti-corruption agencies. The president has already signed the law and announced that it will be published immediately.
