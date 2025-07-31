NABU responds to criticism of inefficiency: The main thing is that corrupt officials do not feel unpunished

Over four and a half years, anti-corruption bodies have brought UAH 16.8 billion in economic effect, UAH 2.85 billion of which have already been spent on the Armed Forces, Kryvonos noted

The most important thing in the work of anti-corruption bodies is not the economic effect, but the reduction of tolerance to corruption and the fact that corrupt officials "no longer feel impunity," said for the article LIGA.net director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos.

The journalist recalled the claim against NABU that the agency has many cases "for the public" instead of economic sense (for example, cases of Andriy Pivovarsky, Volodymyr Omelyan, Andriy Kobolyev, Electrotyazhmash and special exporter of Ukrinmash).

"The main task of the NABU is to investigate grand corruption. Of course, our cases cause a public outcry and media attention. As for the economic sense, I would note that our task is not a fiscal function," Kryvonos said.

However, he emphasized, the results of the work of the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in 2021-2025 brought UAH 16.8 billion in economic effect, UAH 2.85 billion of which has already been allocated to the needs of the Armed Forces.

"However, the most significant changes are those that cannot be measured precisely: a decrease in tolerance for corruption and, most importantly, the formation of a belief that corruption will be punished. Corrupt officials no longer feel unpunished: the risks of being exposed and brought to justice are more real than ever," said the NABU director.

Under the economic effect, anti-corruption agencies mean reimbursement to the state from defendants in corruption cases, funds and property that were prevented from being stolen, assets and money transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces by court order, confiscated property and recovered collateral.